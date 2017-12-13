Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Southern Glazer’s signs LoI to form JV with Oklahoma's Jarboe Sales Company

Published 13 December 2017

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI), forming a joint venture (JV) distributorship with Jarboe Sales Company to create an integrated wine, spirits, and beer wholesaling operation serving the state of Oklahoma.

The joint venture, which will operate under the name Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Oklahoma, is expected to close on October 1, 2018 when new provisions allowing grocery stores and convenience stores to sell wine and cold, full-strength beer in Oklahoma take effect.

The joint venture will significantly expand the new company’s customer base across the state of Oklahoma by more than 3,700 accounts. Oklahoma customers will benefit from access to Southern Glazer’s industry-leading data insights, combined with continued flawless, local execution from Jarboe, an established local market leader.

The venture will operate a sales division that goes to market under the Jarboe name.

“Southern Glazer’s has more experience than any other distributor addressing the kind of regulatory changes that Oklahoma will be facing, similar to what’s already taken place in markets like Tennessee, Arkansas, and Washington,” said Brad Vassar, Chief Operating Officer, Southern Glazer’s. “With that knowledge, and Jarboe as our partner, I’m confident that we will be able to bring the best brands, service and value to retail customers in the state.”

“We are very excited to be able to partner with the largest distributor in the nation and get access to the extensive expertise and resources they bring to the table,” commented J.B. Jarboe II, managing partner of Jarboe Sales Company who will take on the role of General Manager of the new Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Oklahoma.

“We are a family company that has operated in the state since the repeal of Prohibition, and we look forward to taking our leadership in the market to the next level by joining forces with a company like Southern Glazer’s.”

The venture will leverage Jarboe’s brand new, state-of-the-art distribution facility located in Tulsa which opened in March of this year. The new company will operate as part of Southern Glazer’s Central Region.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer retail customers in Oklahoma the broadest selection of wines, spirits and beers, with the partnership of Jarboe that has built their reputation on customer service, honesty, integrity and respect,” said Mike McLaughlin, Regional President, Central Region, Southern Glazer’s. “Combing our world-class portfolio of suppliers and highly trained salesforce with Jarboe’s outstanding local operations team and distribution capabilities will create a model of efficiency and service unmatched in the state of Oklahoma.”



Source: Company Press Release

