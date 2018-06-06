Southern Glazer’s to distribute Ferrari-Carano's wines in US and Canada

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits has expanded distribution agreements with Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery across its US and Canada network.

With this expansion, Southern Glazer’s will now distribute Ferrari-Carano’s portfolio of wines in 34 US markets, as well as all of Canada. Prior to this expansion, Southern Glazer’s distributed Ferrari-Carano wine brands in 19 US markets.

Southern Glazer’s CEO Wayne E. Chaplin said: “The Carano and Southern Glazer’s families have worked together since Ferrari-Carano was founded 37 years ago.

“It is because of the long and successful relationship between our two families that Ferrari-Carano trusts us with such a significant piece of their North American business and we take that responsibility very seriously. We look forward to building on a great foundation and helping them better execute and capture growth opportunities in all retail channels.”

Southern Glazer’s wine & spirits senior vice president and wine division president Mel Dick said: “We are thrilled to be taking our partnership with Ferrari-Carano to the next level.

“We share their commitment to quality, consistency, family and look forward to many more years of mutual success together.”

Ferrari-Carano CEO Rhonda Carano said: “Southern Glazer’s has been a trusted partner of Ferrari-Carano’s since the very beginning.

“This expanded alignment across the US and Canada will command a larger retail audience and strengthen our brand, giving us more opportunities to grow as a company. Our families have successfully worked together all these years, and we look forward to our continued relationship.”

Since its founding, Ferrari-Carano has become a leading producer of world-class, nationally-acclaimed wines, made at its Dry Creek Valley winery in Sonoma. Vintage after vintage, the wines exhibit a remarkable consistency of style and elegance.

Founders Don and Rhonda Carano’s uncompromising commitment to quality and excellence is a reflection of their desire to produce memorable wines that enhance the pleasures of gracious entertaining. Don Carano passed away in 2017 and following his passing, Rhonda Carano was named CEO of Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery.

With this expanded alignment, Ferrari-Carano will have access to Southern Glazer’s unmatched National Accounts reach, covering more than 90% of the winery’s business.

The National Accounts team is supported by a dedicated Business Intelligence Center of Excellence that provides customers and suppliers with the largest data set in the industry, including shopper marketing trends, retailer insights, and trade business intelligence.

The new markets included in this expansion are: Alaska, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, as well as all 10 provinces and three territories in Canada.

Source: Company Press Release