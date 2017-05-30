Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Southern Glazer’s to distribute Delegat brands in 15 new markets

Published 30 May 2017

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is extending its current distribution agreements with wine company Delegat.

As a result, Southern Glazer’s will be Delegat’s exclusive distributor partner in a total of 32 US markets.

In addition to the 17 markets that were already represented by Southern Glazer’s, Delegat is adding Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington D.C.

“We are excited to extend our business relationship and represent Delegat’s world-class super premium wines across our unmatched national network,” said Mel Dick, Senior Vice President of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and President of the Company’s Wine Division.

“This significantly expanded relationship further enhances our world-class wine business and enables us to introduce these great wine brands to a broader base of Southern Glazer’s customers.”

“Delegat’s Oyster Bay and Barossa Valley Estate wines are poised for growth in light of strong consumer demand for super premium brands,” added Steve Slater Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s Corporate Wine Division. “Leveraging this trend, and with our new national alignment, we are confident that we can accelerate Delegat’s presence within Southern Glazer’s key national account customer base.”

“Delegat USA has worked very successfully with Southern Glazer’s over the past decade to achieve strong growth with our category leading brands Oyster Bay and Barossa Valley Estate,” said Graeme Lord, Managing Director of Delegat Group Limited.

“Extending our relationship with Southern Glazer’s will provide a powerful distribution platform across 32 markets in the United States. We are looking forward to working with Southern Glazer’s to serve our customers, grow distribution and realize the significant growth potential of Oyster Bay and Barossa Valley Estate.”



Source: Company Press Release

