Wine
Wine News

Terlato Wines, Maxville Lake partner to launch new wines from Chiles Valley Estate

DBR Staff Writer Published 30 January 2017

US based Terlato Wines is set to increase its presence in Napa Valley with the launch of the Maxville wines brand.

The company has partnerd with Maxville Lake, a new winery in Napa Valley's Chiles Valley that is located on a 1,000-acre property.

Four wines under the under the brand name Maxville Wines are set to be launched in the US .

Three of the wines Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Franc will have a price range of $55-66 suggested retail priced while the fourth wine Sauvignon Blanc will be sold at a retail price of $33.

Maxville Lake CEO Anthony Hsu said: "Terlato was the only company we wanted to partner with to launch our wines.

“Terlato is known for their excellent portfolio, and we are excited to show the world what beautiful Chiles Valley and Maxville Lake winery and vineyards have to offer."

Said to be handcrafted by well known winemaker Camille Benitah, the Maxville wines have been produced in a new 1,000-acre winery owned by Maxville Lake.

The Maxville Lake’s vineyards are located at heights of 900 and 1,200ft, well above the Napa Valley floor like the Chiles Valley. This, according to its partner Terlato, helps in promoting full phenolic maturity in the wines with afternoons being hot but nights becoming cold in contrast.

Terlato Wines CEO William A. Terlato said: "The Maxville team shares our commitment to quality for their wines and their exceptional winery facility and vineyards.

"These are exceptional wines from a must-see destination winery.  They stand with Napa Valley's finest wines."

Terlato Wines portfolio comprises over 80 brands from wine producers spread across more than a dozen countries. Some of its brands include Chimney Rock, EPISODE, Galaxy, Flor de Campo, Sanford, Giarrusso, Hanna, M. Chapoutier, Boutari, Elios among others.

Image: Terlato Wines Partners with Maxville Lake to Launch Exciting New Wines from Remarkable Chiles Valley Estate. Photo: courtesy of Terlato Wines/ PRNewswire.

