Tesco launches low alcohol wine range

UK retailer Tesco has launched a new range of low alcohol wines that are nearly alcohol free.

The company stated that the new range of wines contain less than 0.5% of alcohol, making them virtually alcohol-free, yet have been made in such a way that they are indistinguishable in terms of taste from their alcoholic counterparts.

The new low alcoholic wines will be exclusively available at Tesco stores and will include three customer favourites Cabernet Tempranillo, Grenacha-Rosé and a Sauvignon Blanc.

Tesco partnered with Spanish wine-maker Felix Solis to develop the wines.

The company used a new technique called the spinning cone technique that gently removes the alcohol, without sacrificing the aroma, quality and flavour profile of the wine.

Tesco also stated that that until now most non-alcoholic wines were fermented until they are about to turn alcoholic and the liquid never actually becomes wine or has the alcohol removed to be replaced with sugars and artificial flavours to bring the flavours lost in the process.

The retailer said that these wines, which are priced at £3.00, will be available in 700 stores across the country and online.

Priced at £3.00, Tesco Low Alcohol Sauvignon Blanc is a light and citrusy wine, which can ideally go with seafood and fish.

Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo, is a £3.00 wine, which has been ripened expertly and is medium red in spicy and smooth. It perfectly goes with cold meats and cheeses.

Tesco Low Alcohol Garnacha-Rosé, priced at £3.00 is claimed to have been grown under the intense Spanish sun and the Garnacha grape has fragrant raspberry and strawberry flavours. This makes it a very good alternative to soft drinks. It can be enjoyed on its own, or with seafood.

Tesco master of wine James Davis said: “With the consumption of alcohol in the UK down by 18% over the last decade, we're seeing an increasing numbers of customers who want to enjoy the social aspect of having a drink, and are looking for a quality wine drinking experience, but without the alcohol.

“In recent years we've seen improvements in the quality and range of low and no alcohol ciders and beers, which have put wine firmly in the shade.

"This is the first wine range of its kind sold by a supermarket, which offers customers a real comparable alternative to popular varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache rose and Sauvignon Blanc, without any compromise on taste. “

Image: Tesco releases new low alcohol wines in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Tesco PLC.