Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Tesco launches low alcohol wine range

Published 23 June 2017

UK retailer Tesco has launched a new range of low alcohol wines that are nearly alcohol free.

The company stated that the new range of wines contain less than 0.5% of alcohol, making them virtually alcohol-free, yet have been made in such a way that they are indistinguishable in terms of taste from their alcoholic counterparts.

The new low alcoholic wines will be exclusively available at Tesco stores and will include three customer favourites Cabernet Tempranillo, Grenacha-Rosé and a Sauvignon Blanc.

Tesco partnered with Spanish wine-maker Felix Solis to develop the wines.

The company used a new technique called the spinning cone technique that gently removes the alcohol, without sacrificing the aroma, quality and flavour profile of the wine.

Tesco also stated that that until now most non-alcoholic wines were fermented until they are about to turn alcoholic and the liquid never actually becomes wine or has the alcohol removed to be replaced with sugars and artificial flavours to bring the flavours lost in the process.

The retailer said that these wines, which are priced at £3.00, will be available in 700 stores across the country and online.

Priced at £3.00, Tesco Low Alcohol Sauvignon Blanc is a light and citrusy wine, which can ideally go with seafood and fish.

Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo, is a £3.00 wine, which has been ripened expertly and is medium red in spicy and smooth. It perfectly goes with cold meats and cheeses.

Tesco Low Alcohol Garnacha-Rosé, priced at £3.00 is claimed to have been grown under the intense Spanish sun and the Garnacha grape has fragrant raspberry and strawberry flavours. This makes it a very good alternative to soft drinks. It can be enjoyed on its own, or with seafood.

Tesco master of wine James Davis said: “With the consumption of alcohol in the UK down by 18% over the last decade, we're seeing an increasing numbers of customers who want to enjoy the social aspect of having a drink, and are looking for a quality wine drinking experience, but without the alcohol.

“In recent years we've seen improvements in the quality and range of low and no alcohol ciders and beers, which have put wine firmly in the shade.

"This is the first wine range of its kind sold by a supermarket, which offers customers a real comparable alternative to popular varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache rose and Sauvignon Blanc, without any compromise on taste. “

Image: Tesco releases new low alcohol wines in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Tesco PLC.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.