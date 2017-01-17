Tinley signs deal with LA Distribution to carry Hemplify in Los Angeles and Orange County

The Tinley Beverage Company's has signed with LA Distribution for distribution of Hemplify throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Los Angeles Distributing Company is a leader in business to business wholesale distribution and serves over 2,000 businesses in Los Angeles and Orange County.

It has a strong track record of identifying and being early adopters of healthy and innovative beverages including alkaline waters, coconut waters, kombucha teas, matcha teas, cold brew coffees, fresh-pressed juices and energy shots.

LA Distribution co-founder Richard Medina said: "We believe hemp extract is poised to be a significant consumer category, with consumer awareness driven in part by the passing of Proposition 64 in California and in part by the continued growth of the traditional hemp seed category.

Jeff Maser, CEO of Tinley, said: "We're delighted by the enthusiasm Richard and his team have shown for this new category. We look forward to working with their sales and delivery teams to bring Hemplify to their extensive network of retail customers throughout LA and Orange County."

Source: Company Press Release