Treasury Wine Estates adds Maison de Grand Esprit to its portfolio

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has introduced its latest brand offering, Maison de Grand Esprit, a French wine portfolio that integrates old world winemaking techniques with a new world sourcing model.

Unveiled at a VIP trade preview event in Paris on 16 June, Maison de Grand Esprit breaks the mould of traditional French houses that focus on a single sub-region and are anchored to a physical location. Instead the new brand, which translates to ‘House of Great Minds’, showcases the very best of France’s regions – Bordeaux, Burgundy, Rhone and Provence – all under one brand.

Wines are sourced from a selection of France’s premier vineyards and grapegrowers, with all wines made and bottled at wineries in France. The introduction of Maison de Grand Esprit represents a significant step forward for TWE with the addition of a French brand to its existing portfolio of wines from diverse countries of origin including Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Italy.

As signaled at TWE’s Investor Day briefing in March this year, the new French portfolio will include three tiers of luxury wines, initially to be sold across North Asia to capture growth opportunities in this rapidly expanding market, with other markets to follow in F18.

According to TWE Chief Executive Officer Michael Clarke, the flexible sourcing model and new world marketing approach behind Maison de Grand Esprit will deliver greater accessibility of premium wine from France to Asian consumers.

“French wine is one of the most sought after country-of-origin wines across North Asia, as consumers see this category as a benchmark for quality. We have created Maison de Grand Esprit as a brand built from multiple regions within the one country, but importantly, the wine is produced to a consistent quality standard, as opposed to various regional winemaking standards. This is similar to the approach we take for Penfolds, and in doing so we are making the French category easier to understand and more accessible to Asian consumers,” Clarke said.

With a strategy to bring simplicity to the French wine category, Chief Marketing Officer Simon Marton added that the injection of modern wine marketing principles and consumer led thinking was central to the creation of this brand.

“Maison de Grand Esprit is re-writing convention by fusing heritage with simplicity and modernity, to reinvigorate the consumer experience with French wine. We are confident this brand approach will not only appeal to current drinkers of French wine, but also the next generation of wine drinkers,” Marton said.

Source: Company Press Release