Trinchero Family Estates acquires Mason Cellars, Pomelo Brand

Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) has acquired Mason Cellars, owners of Pomelo and Three Pears wines.

As the super-premium ($7-10) and ultra-premium ($10-15) segments continue to show growth, this acquisition adds an important offering to the Trinchero family of brands.

Trinchero Family Estates president and chief operating officer Bob Torkelson said: "We are delighted to bring Mason Cellars into our family, and in doing so add to the breadth and depth of our collection of brands.

"TFE remains committed to diversifying our portfolio in a way that supports our mission to be consumer-driven and consistently offer quality and value.

"The wines of Mason Cellars are unique and have demonstrated great success in the market, thus offering a significant addition to the ever-growing portfolio of premium and luxury wine at TFE."

Mason Cellars was founded in 1993 by renowned white winemaker Randy Masonand wife Megan Mason. California-appellated Pomelo wines offer a Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, are distributed nationwide and have earned numerous accolades including Top 100 and Top 100 Values from Wine Spectator.

Mason Cellars wines include Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, all sourced from premiereNapa appellations. Randy Mason will continue to be involved in the production and promotion of Mason wines for Trinchero Family Estates. Global Wine Partners represented Mason Cellars in the transaction.