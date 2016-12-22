Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Trinchero Family Estates acquires Mason Cellars, Pomelo Brand

Published 22 December 2016

Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) has acquired Mason Cellars, owners of Pomelo and Three Pears wines.

As the super-premium ($7-10) and ultra-premium ($10-15) segments continue to show growth, this acquisition adds an important offering to the Trinchero family of brands. 

Trinchero Family Estates president and chief operating officer Bob Torkelson said:  "We are delighted to bring Mason Cellars into our family, and in doing so add to the breadth and depth of our collection of brands.

"TFE remains committed to diversifying our portfolio in a way that supports our mission to be consumer-driven and consistently offer quality and value.

"The wines of Mason Cellars are unique and have demonstrated great success in the market, thus offering a significant addition to the ever-growing portfolio of premium and luxury wine at TFE."

Mason Cellars was founded in 1993 by renowned white winemaker Randy Masonand wife Megan Mason. California-appellated Pomelo wines offer a Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, are distributed nationwide and have earned numerous accolades including Top 100 and Top 100 Values from Wine Spectator.

Mason Cellars wines include Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, all sourced from premiereNapa appellations. Randy Mason will continue to be involved in the production and promotion of Mason wines for Trinchero Family Estates. Global Wine Partners represented Mason Cellars in the transaction.

Trinchero Family Estates is the second largest family-owned wine company in the United States that began in 1948 with one storied brand: Sutter Home.

Multiple generations of the Trinchero family continue to own and operate the Napa Valley-based business that now employs over 1,500 employees and manages over 10,000 acres of vineyards.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.