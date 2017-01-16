Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wine
Wine News

Treasury Wine Estates appoints Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits as distributor in Canada

DBR Staff Writer Published 16 January 2017

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has appointed Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits to handle its wine portfolio in Canada.

The partnership is part of TWE's plans to speed up its growth in the Canadian market.

As per TWE president Americas Bob Spooner, Mark Anthony is the market leader in Canada for fine wines and is ideally positioned to make the most of the potential of TWE brands through a unique go-to-market strategy.

Spooner added: “As fine wine producers themselves, Mark Anthony acts and thinks differently to other distributors and we are proud to have them leading our import and distribution strategy in Canada. Our Australian and American wine portfolio will be a great complement to their portfolio.”

TWE’s partnership in Canada is said to combine Mark Anthony’s fine wine expertise in the Canadian market with the Australia wine maker’s brands such as Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass.

Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits founder and CEO Anthony von Mandl said that unlike in other parts of the world, the Canadian marketplace is unique where selling luxury fine wines can be impossible as a mere extension of a spirits distribution business.

Mandl added: “We are the fine wine experts in this market with established distribution channels, a long-term growth horizon, and a proven track record of building luxury fine wine brands. Mark Anthony is uniquely positioned to compete effectively in all trade channels, and we see tremendous growth opportunities ahead for TWE.

“Our pioneering efforts created the Canadian premium wine market and we are committed to continuous innovation to provide exceptional levels of service and expertise to our partners.”

Mark Anthony’s core business is import of wines and the addition of the TWE portfolio of wine brands is said to gain from being represented by one of the biggest full service entities for premium wine, spirits and import beer in Canada.

Transactional terms of its deal with TWE were not revealed.

Established in 1972, Mark Anthony claims to have a track record that has been proven to have built brands through careful selection of partners from across the globe.

Image : Australia and New Zealand wine selection of TWE. Photo: courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates.

