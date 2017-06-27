Treasury Wine Estates launches new wine brand targeting millennials

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has launched a new wine range in Australia, designed to engage specifically with millennial consumers.

Samuel Wynn & Co has two variants, ‘The Man From Nowhere’ Shiraz and the ‘Last Rites’ Cabernet Sauvignon.

Treasury Wine Estates claims that the new brand has been created through the experience it gained in wine tradition, after it introduced variants including the 19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon, 19 Crimes Red Blend and St Huberts The Stag Shiraz.

As per the company, the new wine brand will be produced through a multi-regional sourcing model, which adds flexibility in sourcing. This method, is also in line with Samuel Wynn’s philosophy in exploring new territories of sourcing, selecting and celebrating wines throughout his industry career.

TWE Australia & New Zealand managing director Angus McPherson: “When we launched Gentleman’s Collection a few years ago, this was the first range of wines we specifically targeted to millennials, a group that under-indexed in wine at the time.

“Since then, we’ve focused on developing brand-led innovations and have seen the millennial segment take over baby boomers in wine consumption. They now represent one of our most important consumer segments.

“The key to maintaining momentum with millennials is to think beyond traditional wine norms and make wine engaging and enjoyable. It’s simplistic to think that there’s a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to millennials and we will continue to innovate in order to drive category and business growth.”

TWE plans to launch the Samuel Wynn & Co branded ‘The Man From Nowhere’ Shiraz 2016 (RRP: $18.99) and the ‘Last Rites’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (RRP: $18.99) in Australia, by late June this year.

Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, these two wine categories are expected to increase by 10% and 8% in the country.

Image: Treasury Wine Estates introduces new wine brand Samuel Wynn & Co in Australia. Photo: Courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates.