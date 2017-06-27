Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Treasury Wine Estates launches new wine brand targeting millennials

Published 27 June 2017

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has launched a new wine range in Australia, designed to engage specifically with millennial consumers.

Samuel Wynn & Co has two variants, ‘The Man From Nowhere’ Shiraz and the ‘Last Rites’ Cabernet Sauvignon.

Treasury Wine Estates claims that the new brand has been created through the experience it gained in wine tradition, after it introduced variants including the 19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon, 19 Crimes Red Blend and St Huberts The Stag Shiraz.

As per the company, the new wine brand will be produced through a multi-regional sourcing model, which adds flexibility in sourcing. This method, is also in line with Samuel Wynn’s philosophy in exploring new territories of sourcing, selecting and celebrating wines throughout his industry career.

TWE Australia & New Zealand managing director Angus McPherson: “When we launched Gentleman’s Collection a few years ago, this was the first range of wines we specifically targeted to millennials, a group that under-indexed in wine at the time.

“Since then, we’ve focused on developing brand-led innovations and have seen the millennial segment take over baby boomers in wine consumption. They now represent one of our most important consumer segments.

“The key to maintaining momentum with millennials is to think beyond traditional wine norms and make wine engaging and enjoyable. It’s simplistic to think that there’s a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to millennials and we will continue to innovate in order to drive category and business growth.”

TWE plans to launch the Samuel Wynn & Co branded ‘The Man From Nowhere’ Shiraz 2016 (RRP: $18.99) and the ‘Last Rites’ Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 (RRP: $18.99) in Australia, by late June this year.

Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, these two wine categories are expected to increase by 10% and 8% in the country.

Image: Treasury Wine Estates introduces new wine brand Samuel Wynn & Co in Australia. Photo: Courtesy of Treasury Wine Estates.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.