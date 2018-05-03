Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
TWE uses AR technology to drive consumer engagement to wine brands

Published 03 May 2018

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has developed the ‘Living Wine Labels’ Augmented Reality (AR) platform across its portfolio of wines to help drive consumer engagement and growth of its brands around the globe.

As the first wine company to introduce AR technology on wine labels, TWE’s innovation in this space commenced with the launch of an AR app designed for the 19 Crimes brand in 2017, featuring British rogue characters on the label coming to life to tell their story.

The concept was developed with agency partner JWT, and involves users simply downloading the app from the Apple or Google store and hovering their smartphone over the wine label to bring it to life.

The unique use of AR technology has helped drive double digit growth for the 19 Crimes brand in the US, growing it to a 1.5m case brand, along with earning a series of awards including ‘Hot Brand’ status from Impact Magazine and a Super REGGIE award, one of the most prestigious marketing awards in the US.

Alongside 19 Crimes, several other brands are now live on the Living Wine Labels platform, including Lindeman’s Gentleman’s Collection, Beringer Brothers, the Walking Dead and Chateau St. Jean, with the app available in more than 90 countries.

The experiences offered through the platform range from bringing characters from the brand to life on the label, promoting the historical features of some of the world’s oldest wineries, and educating wine lovers through the voice of a winemaker. The latest iteration extends beyond a single animated wine label to two labels that interact with each other.

The Living Wine Labels app has been downloaded more than 1.3 million times across the world, and is currently ranked in the top 50 non-paid apps in the food and beverage category, with more than 200,000 videos of the app in action shared across social media platforms.

According to TWE chief marketing officer Michelle Terry, the success of the Living Wine Labels platform is an example of how TWE is taking a disruptive approach to marketing its wine brands in a crowded category.

Terry said: “We know that it’s often difficult for consumers to select wine from a crowded shelf. We wanted to find a way to add an experiential element to selecting and purchasing wine, and make our brands stand out beyond the traditional neck tags and shelf wobblers.”

“This technology has been even more successful than we anticipated, bringing new consumers into the category as well as appealing to tech enthusiasts and wine lovers. It’s a great example of how we’re thinking differently about marketing wine.”

Terry added that the reaction from retailers across the US, UK, North Asia and Australia has been equally as strong as it has been from consumers, with the platform helping to drive distribution in the off-premise.

Terry continued: “We’ve had tremendous support from our retail and distributor partners, who have been excited by the response from consumers to the technology. Demand for our wines on the Living Wine Labels platform has certainly increased, and we’re now looking at continuing to build on the momentum this platform has gained across regions including the US, the UK, North Asia and Australia.”

In addition to the five wine brands already on the Living Wine Labels platform, further brands will be introduced later in 2018.

Source: Company Press Release

