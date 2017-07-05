Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

UK wine industry agrees to form one united national trade body

Published 05 July 2017

The United Kingdom Vineyards Association (UKVA) and English Wine Producers (EWP) have voted to merge to form one single-industry representative body.

UK Wine Producers will be the legal name of the new body. The merger will be fully complete in the next few weeks.

The two industry bodies had recently conducted voting at their respective extraordinary general meetings (EGM) and results came back in favour of the merger.

Until the merger is completed and fully comes into effect, UKVA and EWP will continue to function as separate bodies, but will work closely together within the new structure.

The two bodies will now form a new board to drive the industry forward.

The newly merged organisation is expected to culminate the strengths and skills from both UKVA and EWP, with a purpose of promoting, representing and supporting the interests of all vineyards and producers in the UK, irrespective of size or scale of operations.

The merged body will act as a single voice to represent the wine industry at all levels of dealings with the government and other national or international organisations and to focus on control and protection of the provenance, regulation and quality of English and Welsh wines.

Other aspects of the body will include providing education, training and research, building tourism and developing generic marketing and communication programmes to promote locally and overseas.

Simon Robinson from Hattingley Valley Wines has been chosen as the chairman of the new organisation.  UKVA’s chairman, Peter Gladwin from Nutbourne Vineyards, will take the role of deputy chairman.

Robinson said: “This merger comes at a key point in the growth of our industry. The vote that our members have taken today demonstrates a proactive and shared optimism in the future of English and Welsh wines and the many opportunities that lie ahead for us all.

“There is lots of work to be done – not least to reinforce our position with government and to build on the many services that we can deliver to all members.

“We also have the opportunity to build a strong generic brand for our wines and develop new opportunities such as tourism and export, research and training. I know that the new board is looking forward to playing a part in taking this forward for all our members.”

Peter Gladwin said: “As our industry grows, so our members need the right representation and support to drive it forward. I’m delighted that UKVA and EWP are now to merge – it is a completely natural step and prepares us for the exciting future that lies ahead.”

Image: Two of UK’s wine industry bodies to merge and become one. Photo: Courtesy of John De Boer/FreeImages.com.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.