Wine News

Vintage Wine Estates buys Tamarack Cellars

Published 16 January 2018

Vintage Wine Estates has acquired Tamarack Cellars in Walla Walla, Washington, to expand its Pacific Northwest footprint.

Founded in 1998 by Ron and Jamie Coleman, Tamarack Cellars is highly regarded for its range of wines including Firehouse Red blend, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as a number of limited-production, single-vineyard reserve blends sourced from the state's top vineyards.

Vintage Wine Estates president and CEO Pat Roney said: "Tamarack Cellars exemplifies what is so very exciting about Washington winemaking, thanks to the vision of the founder, Ron Coleman and the quality and diversity of the state's microclimates and vineyards.

"I am delighted to add Tamarack Cellars to our portfolio."

Tamarack Cellars co-founder Ron Coleman said: "As much as I have loved and am proud of everything we have done building Tamarack, it is with great pleasure that Jamie and I are turning things over to Vintage Wine Estates. 

"I've been impressed by everyone at Vintage Wine Estates, they are real pros. I feel good about the Tamarack team joining a group that is capable of and committed to making the wines Tamarack is known for.  They also bring the additional tools needed to grow the brand successfully. After 20 years, leaving is bittersweet, but leaving the winery and the people who make it what it is in good hands makes it mostly sweet."

Long-time Winemaker Danny Gordon will continue in his leadership role in the crafting of the wines.  All Tamarack Cellars personnel have been retained to continue to deliver consistent service and guest experiences to the Tamarack customer.

Tamarack has been featured in the Wine Spectator TOP 100 three times, including twice with their Firehouse Red, which retails for under $20. 

Firehouse Red has received dozens of other accolades including Best Red Wine Blend under $20 three years in a row from Seattle Magazine in its annual "Best of Washington Wine" issue. Tamarack Cellars has received the Winery of the Year award from Wine & Spirits magazine and the single-vineyard reserve blends consistently garner scores in the mid-90s.

The purchase of Tamarack Cellars comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of the California brands Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay, a deal which closed on January 2, 2018.

Tamarack Cellars is housed in a renovated firehouse in a World War II army base in Walla Walla, hence the name of the flagship blend. Case production is approximately 25,000 cases and the purchase includes inventory, grower contracts and tasting room. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Metis, an Exvere Company, served as the exclusive financial and transactional advisor to Tamarack Cellars. 



Source: Company Press Release

