Wilson Daniels agrees to buy Portland, Oregon-based Galaxy Wine

The Underwood family's Wilson Daniels Wholesale operation has agreed to purchase Galaxy Wine Company from its founders, Matt Elsen and Bob Liner, to expands distribution to West Coast.

Following the closing of the acquisition, Galaxy Wine Company will be operated under the wholesale division of fine wine importer Wilson Daniels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Young's Holdings, and Messrs. Elsen and Liner will continue to lead Galaxy's existing team of talented, passionate salespeople.

Galaxy Wine Company has introduced Oregon oenophiles to dynamic brands from all over the world since its creation in 1999.

Following the closing of the acquisition, Galaxy Wine Company will continue to operate independently, as a sister company to Wilson Daniels Wholesale in New York, under the strategic leadership of Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo.

Lombardo said: "We're very proud to acquire Galaxy Wine Company, with its extraordinary team of wine professionals serving many storied brands.”

Over the course of nearly two decades, Galaxy has garnered a reputation for offering high quality wines, knowledgeable staff and unrivaled customer service, bringing more than 400 producers from around the world to the state of Oregon.

Lombardo continued saying: "At Wilson Daniels, our goal for the past 40 years has been to seek out and bring the finest wines in the world to the United States market, at Wilson Daniels Wholesale, our mission is the same, and Galaxy's founders and employees share that mission and our passion for fine wine."

Galaxy's Elsen and Liner echoed this sentiment. Both Elsen and Liner in a combined statement said:

"We are immensely proud to announce the acquisition of our company and thrilled to be part of the Wilson Daniels Wholesale family. This is a gratifying culmination to almost 20 years in the wine industry. Since our inception, our goals have been to deliver an unparalleled level of service, build an impeccable portfolio and represent our wines faithfully.

“Thanks to our employees, who will enjoy long-term stability and greater resources, we have succeeded. By drawing on Wilson Daniels' formidable experience, we can better meet the increasing demands of the marketplace and continue to grow and excel. We look forward contributing to Wilson Daniels Wholesale Company's continued achievements."

The acquisition of Galaxy Wine Company further extends the Underwood family's investment in fine wine distribution.

Young's Holdings CEO Chris Underwood said: "I'm committed to protecting the legacy of what Matt and Bob have built in Galaxy Wine Company.

“At the same time, I believe the focus and dedication that Wilson Daniels brings to fine wine is unparalleled, and we will continue to invest in expanding Wilson Daniels' distribution capability.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the 2nd quarter of 2018, subject to usual and customary closing conditions.

Source: Company Press Release