Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

US wine industry pumped $219.9bn into economy: Study

Published 29 September 2017

WineAmerica, the National Association of American Wineries, has unveiled a national economic impact study showing the wine industry’s total benefit to the American economy at $219.9bn in 2017.

This is the first detailed study ever conducted of the wine industry’s national economic impact.
The study was conducted by John Dunham & Associates of New York, and included figures for all 50 states, since wine is produced in every one, from Alaska to Florida and Wyoming as well as California, Washington, Oregon and New York.

“Wine is an all-American art form produced in all 50 states, and the ultimate value-added product which preserves precious agricultural land, provides American jobs, attracts tourists, generates taxes, and enhances the quality of life,” said WineAmerica President Jim Trezise.

“We have long known intuitively that our industry’s economic impact was enormous, but it’s nice to now have hard numbers which illustrate that. As our industry grows, so will our many contributions to the American economy.”

“The American wine industry is a major economic engine, generating investment, jobs, tourism, taxes, and ancillary benefits to suppliers and local communities across the nation,” said John Dunham. “The production, distribution, sale, and consumption of American wine benefits many sectors of the United States economy.”

The comprehensive study measured direct, supplier, induced, and total output including jobs, wages and taxes at all three levels. Of the total impact–$219.9 billion–the wine industry’s direct impact is $84.5 billion, the supplier impact $58.8 billion, and the induced impact $76.6 billion. The wine industry provides nearly one million direct jobs (998,496) and over $33.5 billion in annual wages. When supplier and induced figures are included, the totals are 1,738,270 jobs and $75.8 billion in wages.

Among the highlights of the study:

There are 10,236 winery facilities in all 50 states

Grapes are grown on 677,629 acres of vineyards in 49 states

The wine industry supports 1,738,270 American jobs

Total annual wages exceed $75.7 billion

Nearly 43 million tourist visits to wineries support thousands of jobs

More than $17.6 billion in tourist expenditures benefit local communities

The wine industry generates a total of $36.5 billion in total taxes, including more than $19 billion to the federal government and $17.4 billion to states and localities.

California is by far the largest grape and wine-producing state, accounting for about 85% of the country’s total output, but the wine industry is growing rapidly across the country, particularly in states where public officials have created a friendly business climate to stimulate industry growth.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.