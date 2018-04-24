Negociants USA to merge into The Winebow Group

Negociants USA will merge into The Winebow Group with a new portfolio focused on Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Negociants USA will retain its name and consist of core wineries from its existing portfolio, including Yalumba and their Family Owned Estate Wines from Australia, as well as wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa that are currently represented by The Winebow Group's Craft + Estate import division. Negociants USA will benefit from increased infrastructure, operations, and sales support.

Kathy Marlin, who has been the managing director of Negociants USA since 2012 and has been driving the Australian category for over 15 years in North America, will join The Winebow Group as Senior Vice President of the Negociants USA division.

The Winebow Group president and CEO David Townsend said: "I am thrilled to welcome the talented Negociants USA team to The Winebow Group.

"For over thirty years, their pioneering efforts have brought a wonderful range of Australian wines to the US and have led the way for what we believe is a pivotal moment of growth for the category. With our combined efforts and the coming together of these amazing family estates into one portfolio, we are confident that wine drinkers in the US will continue to embrace these wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa."

Negociants USA chairman Robert Hill-Smith said: "Our many discussions with The Winebow Group have independently led us to a conclusion that a collaboration with a major national importer would further both the national key account and multi-channel coverage our brand principals are seeking.

"We have an excellent and longstanding relationship with The Winebow Group in many of their distribution markets, and know that their philosophy, fine wine culture, and forward-thinking perfectly aligns with ours—making this alliance a natural progression in our quest to be a market leader of Australian, New Zealand, and now South African fine wines.

"The Winebow Group will provide us with the platform, resources, and network to increase our levels of service and coverage throughout the country. Our team at NUSA led by Kathy Marlin has done a marvelous job, as has our distributor network, but the time has come to take our next step through the synergies of partnership with The Winebow Group."

Negociants USA will become The Winebow Group's fourth national import division along with Craft + Estate, and MundoVino and will include the following brands.

Australia: Yalumba, Campbells, Dalrymple, Heggies Vineyard, Henschke, Howard Park, Jansz Tasmania, Little Things, Mad Fish, mesh, Oxford Landing Estates, Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Ringbolt, Rogers & Rufus Rose, Running with Bulls, Shaw + Smith, St. Kilda, Tolpuddle, Tournon, Vasse Felix, Vinaceous, and Wirra Wirra

New Zealand: Allan Scott, Nautilus Estate, Opawa, Ponga, Twin Islands, and Two Paddocks

South Africa: Anwilka Vineyards and Klein Constantia

Source: Company Press Release