Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Alcoholic
Wine
Wine Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Alcoholic | Wine
Wine News

Negociants USA to merge into The Winebow Group

Published 24 April 2018

Negociants USA will merge into The Winebow Group with a new portfolio focused on Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Negociants USA will retain its name and consist of core wineries from its existing portfolio, including Yalumba and their Family Owned Estate Wines from Australia, as well as wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa that are currently represented by The Winebow Group's Craft + Estate import division. Negociants USA will benefit from increased infrastructure, operations, and sales support.

Kathy Marlin, who has been the managing director of Negociants USA since 2012 and has been driving the Australian category for over 15 years in North America, will join The Winebow Group as Senior Vice President of the Negociants USA division.

The Winebow Group president and CEO David Townsend said: "I am thrilled to welcome the talented Negociants USA team to The Winebow Group.

"For over thirty years, their pioneering efforts have brought a wonderful range of Australian wines to the US and have led the way for what we believe is a pivotal moment of growth for the category. With our combined efforts and the coming together of these amazing family estates into one portfolio, we are confident that wine drinkers in the US will continue to embrace these wines from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa."

Negociants USA chairman Robert Hill-Smith said: "Our many discussions with The Winebow Group have independently led us to a conclusion that a collaboration with a major national importer would further both the national key account and multi-channel coverage our brand principals are seeking.

"We have an excellent and longstanding relationship with The Winebow Group in many of their distribution markets, and know that their philosophy, fine wine culture, and forward-thinking perfectly aligns with ours—making this alliance a natural progression in our quest to be a market leader of Australian, New Zealand, and now South African fine wines.

"The Winebow Group will provide us with the platform, resources, and network to increase our levels of service and coverage throughout the country. Our team at NUSA led by Kathy Marlin has done a marvelous job, as has our distributor network, but the time has come to take our next step through the synergies of partnership with The Winebow Group."

Negociants USA will become The Winebow Group's fourth national import division along with Craft + Estate, and MundoVino and will include the following brands.

Australia: Yalumba, Campbells, Dalrymple, Heggies Vineyard, Henschke, Howard Park, Jansz Tasmania, Little Things, Mad Fish, mesh, Oxford Landing Estates, Pewsey Vale Vineyard, Ringbolt, Rogers & Rufus Rose, Running with Bulls, Shaw + Smith, St. Kilda, Tolpuddle, Tournon, Vasse Felix, Vinaceous, and Wirra Wirra

New Zealand: Allan Scott, Nautilus Estate, Opawa, Ponga, Twin Islands, and Two Paddocks

South Africa: Anwilka Vineyards and Klein Constantia

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Alcoholic> Wine

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Alcoholic Beverages> Wines
Wine News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers Industry Report - Instant Intelligence for the Drinks Industry The Industry Report store is an online website that provides customers with market research reports, analysis, news and expert commentary on 40 industries in over 100 countries across the globe. Customers are able to find over 150,000 premium global reports as well as country sector reports, consumer trend reports, company profiles and market guides which will help you lead your business in the right direction. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers LANXESS - Speciality Chemicals LANXESS has been successfully marketing Velcorin for the beverage industry for several years. The specialty product is used both for non-alcoholic soft drinks and for wine to enable producers to comply with the stringent demands on microbiological safety. After addition to the beverage, DMDC rapidly breaks down into tiny quantities of methanol and carbon dioxide, which are, anyway, natural components of many drinks. For this reason, neither the taste, odor nor colour of the beverage is influenced. Alcoholic > Wine > Suppliers

Wine Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.