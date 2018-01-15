Zamora buys stake in sangria brand Lolea

Spanish wines & spirits company Zamora has acquired a stake in sangria brand Lolea for an undisclosed amount.

Lolea, which was established in 2013, is a craft-made sangria. it is based on a recipe that combines red, white, organic and sparkling wine and fruit.

Its portfolio includes a range of 7% abv fruit and wine-based beverages.

Lolea Nº1 is made with red wine; and Lolea Nº2 is made with white wine.

Lolea Organic is made with organic certified wines; and its portfolio includes two sparkling sangrias, Lolea Brut and Lolea Rosé.

Within four years of starting the company, Lolea is said to have reached 130,000 cases of sales by distributing the product to over 60 countries including Spain, the US, Canada, Australia, France, Benelux and Germany. Presently, it is claimed to be the number one sangria-maker in its home market.

Zamora CEO Emilio Restoy stated that Lolea position transcends the premium sangria category and has a growth potential which perfectly aligns with that of Zamora. The acquisition was made directly from the four founding members of the company located in Spain and the other two partners located in the US.

Restoy also stated that the company has a vision of selling more than 350,000 cases in the medium term, surpassing the present number of 130,000.

Lolea’s co-founder Bruno Balbás said: “For us, Lolea is a creation based on passion, commitment, the quest for quality and years of intense work.

"Now, following the success we have had, we are delighted to work with Zamora Company to strengthen this journey and open up new horizons for Lolea and to position the brand on a new global stage. We are convinced that we are leaving Lolea, which we deem to be part of our family, in the best possible hands.”

Image: Lolea’s Sangria. Photo: Courtesy of COLMADO CASA LOLA S.L.